Donovan Peoples-Jones is inactive for Week 11 against the Lions due to a groin injury. Peoples-Jones suffered an injury to his groin during practice this week. With Odell Beckham Jr. gone, Peoples-Jones was expected to take over his role with the team. Cleveland is also without Anthony Schwartz at wide receiver, so they will have to rely more on Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins. Peoples-Jones is second on the Browns in receiving yards with 330 but leads all wide receivers. He also leads the teams in touchdown receptions with three. Peoples-Jones being out is a significant loss for a Browns team that ranks 22nd in receiving yards and 27th in touchdown receptions. However, a game against the Lions is probably the best week to get injured (outside of a bye week).

