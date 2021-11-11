Dougie Hamilton will play for the Devils on Thursday
November 11George KurtzSportsGrid
Dougie Hamilton will be back in the lineup for the Devils on Thursday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports. Hamilton had missed the past three games for the Devils due to a lower-body injury. Hamilton is considered one of the better defensemen in the game and should automatically go back to playing 22+ minutes of game time.
Hamilton was a prized addition for the Devils in free agency as they signed him away from the Hurricanes with a seven-year $63 million contract. Hamilton has two goals and six points with a rating of plus-4 in eight games for the Devils this season.
The Devils are taking on the Islanders on Thursday. The Islanders haven’t played since Sunday and are finishing up a 13 game road trip to open the season. This is game 11 of that trip. The Devils are -250 (+1.5) on the puck line, +120 on the money line, with an over/under of 5.5, over (+100), under (-122). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.