Dougie Hamilton will play for the Devils on Thursday

Dougie Hamilton will be back in the lineup for the Devils on Thursday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports. Hamilton had missed the past three games for the Devils due to a lower-body injury. Hamilton is considered one of the better defensemen in the game and should automatically go back to playing 22+ minutes of game time.

Hamilton was a prized addition for the Devils in free agency as they signed him away from the Hurricanes with a seven-year $63 million contract. Hamilton has two goals and six points with a rating of plus-4 in eight games for the Devils this season.

The Devils are taking on the Islanders on Thursday. The Islanders haven’t played since Sunday and are finishing up a 13 game road trip to open the season. This is game 11 of that trip. The Devils are -250 (+1.5) on the puck line, +120 on the money line, with an over/under of 5.5, over (+100), under (-122). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.