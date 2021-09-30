Dr. Dre and Friends to Headline Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1443683643214348288

The Super Bowl always attracts massive headliners, but this year’s show takes things to a different level. They’ve announced that Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will share the stage for Super Bowl LVI. All five have each garnered enough acclaim to headline the show by themselves, but all five together is borderline overwhelming. Collectively, these five artists have combined for 43 Grammy awards and 19 No. 1 billboard hits, giving this halftime show the potential to be one of the best in history.

As for who will be playing in the Super Bowl, that remains to be seen. The Chiefs entered the year as the favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook, and they still own the shortest odds at +600. However, they’ve lost two of their first three games, and their defense appears to be a serious problem. That leaves them vulnerable in the AFC.

As for the NFC, the Buccaneers, Rams, and Packers are the current favorites. The Buccaneers are the defending champs, but the Rams were able to secure a victory vs. the Buccaneers last week.