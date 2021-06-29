DraftKings Daily Fantasy Golf Helper: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Daily fantasy golf requires a new approach for each and every event.

The course and field change week after week, making no two contests alike. That means you need to refine your approach for each PGA Tour event to try to find golfers who are primed to excel for your daily fantasy golf lineups.

Each week, we have our course primer and daily fantasy golf projections, and lineup builder can help you get started, but these golfers stand out specifically on DraftKings for the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Key Stats

Key Stats for the Rocket Mortgage Classic Strokes Gained: Tee to Green Strokes Gained: Approach Strokes Gained: Par 5s Birdies or Better Gained

Stats are from Fantasy National Golf Club and are for golfers in the field over the last 50 rounds.

High-Salaried Studs

Bryson DeChambeau (DraftKings Price: $11,400 | FanDuel Sportsbook Win Odds: +700) – The defending champion is back in the field, looking to wash away the memories from his last round of the U.S. Open. DeChambeau’s off-the-tee game is enough to carry him to a field-leading tee-to-green mark, as he is averaging 1.5 strokes per round tee to green and 1.1 of that figure coming from his driving. He ranks 2nd in strokes gained: par 5s and 3rd in birdies or better gained, and his 27th-ranked approach play is still a strength in this field.

Hideki Matsuyama ($10,400 | +1600) – Matsuyama is one of the few players in the field who has played well in both years at Detroit Golf Club, finishing T13 in 2019 and T21 in 2020. He gained 6.3 and 7.4 strokes tee to green in those two events, and over the last three weeks, he has played struck the ball well but has failed to gain any momentum on the greens. He gained at least 5.5 strokes tee to green in each of his last three events, which included loaded fields at the U.S. Open, the Memorial, and the PGA Championship. Matsuyama ranks 4th in strokes gained: par 5s, 5th in strokes gained: tee to green, 6th in strokes gained: approach, and 13th in birdies or better gained.

Will Zalatoris ($10,000 | +2000) – Zalatoris has lost some confidence with the putter recently, losing at least 2.2 strokes with the flat stick in four of his last five events. He has two missed cuts in the last two months after having just one in the previous nine, but he’s a cut above most of the rest of the field this week for the first time in a while and figures to see the weekend. He’s been among the most consistent approach players in the world for the past year, and in his last two events, he’s lost 5.5 strokes at Colonial — the worst mark of his career by a mile — and gained just 0.8 strokes at the U.S. Open. He gained 8.2 and 9.5 in the two weeks prior, and the long-term form is so good we can forgive the recent lapses. He ranks third in the field in strokes gained: tee to green, strokes gained: approach, and strokes gained: par 5s.

Mid-Salaried Options

Keegan Bradley ($9,000 | +3400) – Bradley has missed the cut in consecutive events after making nine straight from February through May, and we can expect him to bounce back this week and shake off two rocky performances around and on the greens. He lost a combined 4.5 strokes with his short game at the Travelers Championship and 4.7 at the Memorial. His specialty is iron play, and after posting a negative number in approach for the first time since August (just minus-0.1 on approach at Muirfield Village), he bounced back with a plus-4.3 figure at TPC River Highlands. He ranks 2nd in both strokes gained: tee to green and strokes gained: approach, 19th on par 5s, and 30th in birdies or better gained.

Charley Hoffman ($8,800 | +3300) – Another week of work for the Tour’s ironman, Hoffman couldn’t sustain any momentum after a scoring 63 on Friday at the Travelers Championship, carding consecutive rounds of even par over the weekend. No one has played more rounds this season than Hoffman’s 93, and he currently holds the active mark for consecutive cuts made at 14. Over the last 50 rounds, he ranks first in strokes gained: approach, second in birdies or better gained, fourth in strokes gained: tee to green, and eighth in strokes gained: par 5s.

Max Homa ($8,400 | +5000) – Homa leads the field in both birdies or better gained and strokes gained on par 5s — both of which bode well for him even if he enters each week with a wide range of outcomes. If the current trend continues, he’s due for a top-10 finish, with recent results of MC, MC, 6th, MC, MC, 6th, MC, MC, 10th. He, of course, picked up a victory at Riviera earlier in the season, and the common thread is mostly that he is reliant on a good putting week to book a high finish. He’s not alone in that regard, but to his credit, he’s shown himself capable enough of elite putting performances that they can’t be called total outliers. He gained 6.5 strokes putting at the Memorial, 5.7 at the Valspar Championship, and 7.9 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Guess which finishes above match those performances.

Cameron Tringale ($8,100 | +4100) – It’s a good week to go heavy in the mid-range and play a balanced lineup, as the $7K range is thinner than normal. For just a few hundred more, we can get to Tringale, who ranks 5th in birdies or better gained, 8th in strokes gained: tee to green, 10th in strokes gained: par 5s, and 12th in strokes gained: approach. He is an inconsistent player but undoubtedly has upside, with three top 10s already this season but missed cuts in three of his last five. He was 5th here in 2019 and 30th in 2020.

Low-Salaried Options

Lucas Glover ($7,800 | +6500) – Glover makes for an imperfect starting point in the money-making range, as he ranks 19th in both strokes gained: tee to green and birdies or better gained but just 42nd on par 5s and 51st in approach. He was a disaster his last time out, losing 4.3 strokes tee to green at the Palmetto Championship. It was his worst performance since losing 5.5 at the 2019 Safeway Open, and the next week, he gained 9.6 and finished 9th at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. We’ll hope for another overcorrection the other way and a spike finish for Glover this week.

Luke List ($7,300 | +10000) – List is a big hitter off the tee and fits with the trend on display last year, when DeChambeau and Matthew Wolff ($9,100 | +2700) finished as first-second. He was 21st last year after missing the cut in the inaugural event. He makes for a good play on DraftKings because the recent form looks so poor. List’s recent events read MC, MC, MC, 61st, but it’s the 6th-place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship that we can find confidence in. Over his last 20 rounds, he’s positive in all four strokes gained categories but a huge negative in putting. If he can flip that for a week — or even a round or two this week — he will return value on DraftKings.

Cameron Davis ($7,200 | +12000) – Another good driver who can take advantage of the short par 4s, Davis has not been able to convert his decent ball-striking into any truly good finishes since a third-place showing at the American Express in January. Since then he has just one top 20, which also came in California at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am. While there’s no rotation in play this week, Davis does get a scoreable par 72 on which to be aggressive. He ranks 8th in birdies or better gained, 23rd in strokes gained: approach, and 30th in strokes gained: tee to green.

Doug Ghim ($7,000 | +10000) – Ghim was in the mix heading into the weekend at the Travelers Championship, firing rounds of 68 and 66. He went on to shoot a pair of 72’s and fall all the way to T54. Like Davis, his best week of the season was a top five at the American Express, though Ghim also had a front row seat the Justin Thomas‘s fireworks at TPC Sawgrass as a member of the final group. Weekend woes are part of growing up on the PGA Tour, and at some point soon, Ghim is going to put all four rounds together and book another high finish. He’s 7th in strokes gained: approach and 13th in strokes gained: tee to green.

Bargain Basement

Matthew NeSmith ($6,800 | +15000) – NeSmith is 5th in strokes gained: approach, 15th on par 5s, and 18th tee to green, though he’s putted so poorly just about all of his elite iron play is getting taken off the board. He has missed cuts in three of his last four, losing 6.2, 2.5, and 5.6 strokes putting along the way. A drop down in field strength will work wonders, and NeSmith can return to the fall and winter form that saw him rattle off three straight top 20s in February and similar finishes in three of four events in October and November.

Cameron Champ ($6,700 | +15000) – If we are going to look for List and Davis based on driving ability, we have to consider Champ, as well. He is seventh on Tour in strokes gained: off the tee and third in driving distance. List and Davis are 8th and 16th, respectively, in distance. A lineup with those two, Champ, and DeChambeau corners the market on bombers and still has enough salary left to fill out the lineup however you want.