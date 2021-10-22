DraftKings Soccer: EPL DFS Helper for October 23

We’ve got a four-game slate in the Premier League with none of the big teams playing. Here are the games, with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook:

Home Draw Away Crystal Palace (-115) +270 Newcastle (+290) Southampton (-105) +250 Burnley (+290) Leeds (+160) +230 Wolves (+180) Everton (-145) +260 Watford (+440)

Forwards to Target

Raphinha ($9,700)

Raphinha missed last week’s game due to international travel but will be back on the pitch for Leeds in this match. He’s developed into one of the most reliable assets for DraftKings scoring, as he’s had at least 10 points in every match this season. He’s Leeds main corner-kick taker, but that’s not all he does. He has three goals on the season and is averaging 3.69 shots per 90 minutes.

The only knock against Raphinha would be his salary, which is high for someone who does not have great goal-scoring odds. However, the slate in general lacks players who do have great scoring odds, so it’s less of a concern that you get buried by a player who scores a brace. It’s perfectly acceptable to play Raphinha at this salary given the context of the slate.

Dwight McNeil ($7,000)

In the same vein of the Raphinha play is Dwight McNeil, a reliable forward who we like because of how often they cross. It can sometimes be tough to get behind playing him because he plays for Burnley, the worst possession team in the Premier League. However, McNeil has found ways to overcome the weakness in tough matches and produce 12.3 points away to Liverpool and 9.8 points away to Manchester City.

Despite Burnley being so poor in possession, they still average the fourth-most crosses per game. That has long been their style under manager Sean Dyche, and it doesn’t seem like they will change it any time soon. In this more evenly-matched game against Southampton, McNeil should have no problem getting his crosses into the box. He doesn’t score many goals, but getting a goals worth of points in other avenues is a likely outcome.

Armando Broja ($5,700)

Broja made his first start in the league for Southampton, and scored a goal. He gave Southampton a dynamic up front that they have really been lacking, as he had five shots and several chances to score. Now, he gets a matchup against a Burnley team that has allowed the fourth-most shots per game and the third-most goals from open play. For just $5,700, Broja is a player to take a chance on in tournaments.

Others to Consider: Odsonne Édouard ($7,600), Raúl Jiménez ($7,300), Salomón Rondón ($5,300)

Midfielders to Target

Nathan Redmond ($8,000)

There is a dearth of midfield-only options at the top of the salary ranks, and it’s likely that you’ll be rostering a player with dual eligibility in the midfield spot. Nathan Redmond is one of the options, even if his $8,000 salary might cause a bit of sticker shock. Redmond has typically been a punt option at forward who you couldn’t really rely on for many points but the hope was there that he would pay off a low salary.

That all changed last week when he became Southampton’s main set-piece taker. With James Ward-Prowse suspended Redmond got all the corner kicks for the Saints and finished with 10 crosses. He also doubled his season totals in shots and shot assists. That shot volume probably won’t continue, but Redmond is still a solid play with JWP still banned for this game. With Burnley setting up behind the ball and conceding possession, we could see Redmond rack up those floor points again.

Luka Milivojević ($4,800)

Milivojević is always appealing because he offers a lot more than the average midfield player. When his salary is this low, he deserves serious consideration. He’s rejoined the Crystal Palace lineup after missing time with a personal issue, so he shouldn’t have much of a fitness concern. He usurped Conor Gallagher as the main set-piece taker for Palace, taking 11 to Gallagher’s one over the past three matches.

Milivojević also has a history of being a penalty taker for Palace, and there’s a chance that continues. It’s a good matchup for Palace against Newcastle, who have conceded at least three more goals than any other team in the division. Milivojević‘s salary is too low for his role even if he doesn’t take penalties, but if he does he can greatly exceed his implied value.

Alex Iwobi ($4,400)

Iwobi is a good value as a wide player on a favored team playing at home. Playing him involves a bit of a leap-of-faith because he has yet to produce much in fantasy this season. In this game against Watford, Everton should be able to play well. Watford has the third-lowest possession rate and also allows the seventh-most crosses in the league. They’ve also conceded 15 goals, the third-most in the league. Iwobi could get involved in a goal, so for just $4,400, he can be used in a midfield spot.

Others to Consider: Ashley Westwood ($5,600), João Moutinho ($4,900), Tom Cleverley ($3,500)

Defenders to Target

Lucas Digne ($6,200)

Digne hasn’t been quite the fantasy asset we’ve come to know, but he’s still one of the better options at full back when he’s on the slate. His 51 crosses are seventh in the Premier League this season, after he was sixth last season and third in 2019-20. He also is dangerous from free kicks with his left foot and could have his chance to score from there against Watford. Everton is the slate’s biggest favorite, and Digne might be their best play with salary considered.

Matt Ritchie ($6,000)

Newcastle has struggled, but it hasn’t hurt Matt Ritchie’s fantasy value. He leads all players in crosses in the league with 64. Newcastle are underdogs in this game, but they shouldn’t be overwhelmed by Crystal Palace. With Callum Wilson fit, Ritchie now has a good target for his crosses, so he has a better chance at recording an assist. Ritchie is a better play than the midfield options around the same salary, so if you have $6,000 for a utility player, don’t hesitate to put Ritchie in that spot.

Marçal ($4,300)

If you are looking for defenders who cross, Marçal might be the best value at the position. Only Ritchie and Digne have more crosses than him this season, but he comes at a huge discount from them. We’ve seen Leeds games produce a lot of fantasy points for both teams, including in last week’s match against Southampton. If that happens again, it’s likely that Marçal would get a few extra crosses. For this salary, he’s perfectly viable in all formats.

Others to Consider: Nelson Semedo ($4,700), Tyrick Mitchell ($4,400), Danny Rose ($4,200)

Goalkeepers to Target

Alex McCarthy ($5,400):

McCarthy has three clean sheets in eight league matches this season and now gets to face a Burnley side that has scored just five league-goals this season. They also take just 11.8 shots per game, ranking 15th in the league in that category. The risk when rostering McCarthy is low, making him a fine keeper to play this week.

José Sá ($4,700)

Sá faces a Leeds team that generates shots but hasn’t been scoring many goals. They have the sixth-most shots but the fourth-fewest goals in the league. Whenever that gap is there, you can take a chance on the goalkeeper against that club. There’s a chance he gets peppered with low-danger shots and racks up saves and produces a tournament-winning score from the keeper position.