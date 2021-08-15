Drew Hutchison Will Get Another Start After Getting Roughed Up on Sunday
August 15
Drew Hutchison’s first major league start in three years didn’t go as well as he hoped. Hutchison didn’t make it out of the second inning of an 11-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians. Despite the underwhelming performance, the Detroit Tigers confirmed that Hutchison will get at least one more shot next week.
Hutchison was tagged for six runs, albeit only two of those earned, over 1.2 innings pitched. The right-hander gave up five hits and three walks in the abbreviated outing before getting replaced by Ian Krol. In total, Hutchison threw 52 pitches, 25 of which were balls.
As reported by Jason Beck, Hutchison’s next start will come against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Jays offense is substantially better than the Indians’ team that Hutchison faced this afternoon. Toronto ranks first in on-base plus slugging percentage and second in home runs, compared to Cleveland’s 22nd and 16th respective rankings.
Expect a high total when FanDuel Sportsbook sets a line on the Tigers and Jays game next week.
