Dylan Carlson unlikely to play this weekend for the Cardinals
August 13George KurtzSportsGrid
Dylan Carlson of the Cardinals is not expected to play this weekend, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Carlson is dealing with a wrist sprain, and the Cardinals aren’t likely to start him again until Tuesday, and even that is written in pencil.
The good news is that further tests did not reveal a fracture, but with the Cardinals’ chances of a playoff spot seemingly dwindle each day, and they can’t afford to lose anyone for any amount of time.
Carlson is one of the top prospects for the Cardinals, and in his first full MLB season, he is batting .261 with 12 HRs, 46 RBI, and 60 runs in 112 games.
Jack Flaherty will return from the injured list to start tonight for the Cardinals, and Mike Minor of the Royals will oppose him. The Cardinals are +116 (-1.5) on the run line, -142 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 8.5, over (-110), and the under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
