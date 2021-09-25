Dylan Cease leaves the game early for the White Sox on Friday

Dylan Cease was forced to leave the game early Friday for the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Cease was hit by a batted ball of his right elbow and left the game after throwing a few warmup pitches.

The White Sox will hold their breath and hope the injury isn’t serious as the playoffs are set to begin in about two weeks, leaving little time for rehabilitation should Cease need to miss a start or two. The Sox have been cruising towards the playoffs as no one other than themselves has an above .500 record, but that has hurt them as they also have played somewhat down to their competition and won’t have home-field advantage in any round of the playoffs unless they play whoever wins the wild card in the American League Championship Series. They will likely need Cease to not only pitch for them but pitch well to get that far.

Cease was on fire Friday before the injury, throwing 5.1 IP of shutout ball. The Sox currently lead the Indians 1-0 in the 8th inning. The Sox are +260 (-1.5) on the run line, -450 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 2.5, over (-106), and the under (-120). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.