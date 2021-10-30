Dylan Lee will start Game 4 of the World Series for the Braves

Dylan Lee will start for the Braves on Saturday in Game 4 of the World Series, the Braves official website reports. The Braves are short several starters due to injuries. Charlie Morton had his leg broken in Game 1 of the World Series, and Huascar Ynoa was lost during the National League Championship Series due to a shoulder injury. They both will be out for the remainder of the postseason.

The Braves had stated that they would go with a bullpen game tonight, and Lee is likely just starting that parade as he is probably just the opener in this game. This postseason, Lee has made two appearances so far and has allowed two earned runs, three hits, and has struck out three in 2.2 innings pitched.

The Braves have a 2-1 lead in the series. The Astros will start Zack Greinke and hope he can give them some length as their bullpen has also been taxed. The Astros are -176 (+1.5) on the run line, -108 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-102), and the under (-120). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.