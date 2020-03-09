2020 Post-Combine Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings

After getting through the process of ranking the incoming rookies, it is time to start more seriously thinking about how the incoming players change the construction of dynasty fantasy football rankings. The QB carousel is not quite done spinning yet and won't until Tom Brady, Philip Rivers and Jameis Winston sign with their teams and of course, the actual NFL draft is going to have a pretty meaningful impact on the dynasty markets.

Jonathan Taylor, Cam Akers, D'Andre Swift, Jerry Jeudy, and CeeDee Lamb are entering the rankings/league as premium assets from the get-go. Some rankers/dynasty players might have J.K Dobbins in this tier but his poor performance at the combine is likely going to have him move down a round or two in the NFL and a third-round running back is not likely to right-away be a top-fifty dynasty fantasy football asset.

This set of rankings was definitely done a little more aggressively than the market with the idea that it should help us value our 2020 dynasty fantasy football rookie picks a little more accurately. The 1.01-1.05 this year are super valuable and there are going to be fantasy starters who are selected in the second round of rookie drafts which is almost never the case.

A quick note for Superflex drafts: Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa are the clear studs of this draft but there is a real chance that Jalen Hurts becomes a Superflex fantasy stud. Hurts is not even 22 yet, has played in a national championship game, is in the 95th percentile for 40 time at QB, QBR in college and adjusted yards per attempt. You may think that he "looked bad" or whatever, but if he is drafted semi-highly, he is going to get a chance to start and he is going to run if he starts.

2020 Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings