Eagles acquire Gardner Minshew

The Eagles have acquired quarterback Gardner Minshew from the Jaguars, ESPN reports. The Eagles will send the Jaguars a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft for Minshew. That pick can become a fifth-rounder should Minshew play at least 50% of the snaps in three games for the Eagles this season.

Minshew will provide the Eagles with a quality backup behind starter Jalen Hurts. What this says about current backup Joe Flacco is unknown, but perhaps another trade is in the works to send Flacco to another team, or he may even be cut.

This season is all about Hurts for the Eagles and determining if he is their franchise quarterback of the future. If he is, great, problem solved, but if not, they will have to use their two first-round picks in the draft next season and a possible third, first-round pick to finagle their way around the draft and make sure they acquire a top talent at QB. That potential third, first-round pick is from the Colts. It’s currently a second-rounder but can move up to the first round should Carson Wentz play 75% of the snaps or should Wentz play 70% of the snaps and the Colts make the playoffs.

The Eagles are in rebuild mode but may feel like they can compete in the watered-down NFC East. The Eagles are +450 to win the East, +4800 to win the NFC Championship, and +7500 to bring home the Lombardi Trophy. You can find the lines and props for the Eagles and all others at FanDuel.com.