Eagles Designate Miles Sanders to Return from Injured Reserve

Sanders was placed on the IR with an ankle injury, and he’s missed the mandatory three games. That means he could return to the lineup as soon as this week, and the Eagles have officially opened his 21-day practice window. He can return to practice on Wednesday, but most players have been eased into action when activated from the IR this season. If the Eagles follow that trend, it seems more likely that Sanders will suit up in Week 12 than in Week 11.

The Eagles won two of their first three games without Sanders, including a 30-13 victory over the Broncos last week. Jordan Howard led the team with 12 carries for 83 yards, while Boston Scott added 81 yards on 11 attempts. Kenneth Gainwell also played on 31% of the team’s snaps last week, but he managed just two carries and one target. Overall, this looks like a potential four-person committee when Sanders does return to the lineup, which is highly unappealing for fantasy purposes.

The Eagles are listed as 1.5-point home favorites vs. the Saints in Week 11 on FanDuel Sportsbook.