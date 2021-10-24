Eagles RB Miles Sanders Carted To Locker Room With Ankle Injury

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders, per NBC’s John Clark.

Sanders originally walked off the field with assistance and found the cart when he was sent to the locker room. He is now questionable to return with the right ankle issue that he suffered after rolling it up on a cut made during a rushing attempt. Sanders has accrued 391 yards on 75 touches this season but has yet to find his first touchdown. The third-year back was off to a solid start in the matchup with six carries for 30 yards prior to his exit.

The Eagles and Raiders are currently tied 7-7 in the second quarter.

NFL Live Betting With FanDuel

You can live bet Philadelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders along with every other NFL game all season long only at the FanDuel Sportsbook.