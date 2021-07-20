Early Fantasy Football Outlook: Henry Ruggs

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs will look to have a breakout season after a promising rookie season and has moved up on draft boards with higher expectations in year two. He’s someone who will certainly get the opportunity heading into the season as the number one wide receiver on the Raiders depth chart come week one.

It’s hard to say what his ceiling is as he was behind Jerry Jeudy at Alabama but still produced solid numbers and showed tons of promise last season in Las Vegas. Ruggs has serious breakout potential with a solid quarterback as well. As a true freshman at Alabama, he had 12 receptions and six touchdowns, showing he can be an impressive player in the red zone that can net you some serious production for your fantasy team.

Between a strong final season with the Crimson Tide and signs of serious potential in his rookie season, Ruggs can be a great bet for where he’s going in fantasy drafts right now. He provides plenty of upside, whereas other guys you may be drafting around there, like Cole Beasley, are guys with high floors but nowhere near the ceiling that Ruggs can provide for you.

