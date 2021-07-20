Early Fantasy Football Outlook: Keenan Allen

After battling back from some injuries early in his career, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has become a consistent fantasy output, particularly between 2017 to 2019. He was a 100-reception, 1200-yard, six-touchdown guy for all of those seasons and now has an upgrade at quarterback with Justin Herbert who may be the best quarterback he’s ever played with in terms of capability. His ceiling feels higher because of Herbert being under center rather than when it was Philip Rivers.
Where to Draft Allen?
The issue that may arise with Keenan Allen’s ADP is that a lot of the time where he would be selected is right around guys like CeeDee Lamb and Terry McLaurin, younger guys who may make a leap beyond Allen’s production. He’s a safe pick as long as those injuries don’t return but isn’t likely to explode for any more than he has given you in past seasons. There isn’t an issue with taking Allen, it can just develop into one of those safer picks that don’t necessarily warrant the risks that can help you take down a fantasy league in January.
The Los Angeles Chargers are +500 to win the AFC West and +3100 to win Super Bowl LVI, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
