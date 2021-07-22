Early Fantasy Football Outlook: Tyler Higbee

Is Tyler Higbee In Line For More Volume In L.A.?

With a new quarterback in town and not a ton of competition at his position, Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is a popular choice as a breakout tight end in this year’s fantasy leagues. Former Rams tight end Gerald Everett is now in Seattle and out of the picture. Add the recent injury to running back Cam Akers, and more touchdowns and red zone touches may be in store for Higbee. He may see even more than the 73 percent of snaps he played last season with such poor depth at the position.

What Can Higbee Do With That Volume?

If he’s in line for that level of opportunity this year, his ceiling is as high as some of the other premier tight ends in the NFL at a much lower average draft position. Matthew Stafford is a likely upgrade at quarterback from Jared Goff and might give Higbee a slight boost, especially after Stafford got used to playing with a talented tight end in T.J. Hockenson. What Higby has shown when he’s been given an opportunity to be the number one guy has been impressive. There’s a concern that he spent many of those snaps blocking last year, but he’s their only pass-catching tight end that they know can go out and be a reliable option for Stafford. This could be a big year for him, and he’s a guy to consider taking at his current ADP.

Los Angeles Rams Futures Odds

The Los Angeles Rams are currently +195 to win the NFC West and +1400 to win Super Bowl LVI, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.