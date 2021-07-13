Early Fantasy Football Outlooks: Chase Edmonds

Chase Edmonds Outlook

When you get a bit deeper into the skill positions during a fantasy football draft, you want to see what path a player has to reach his full potential in touches and if he can blossom as a steal throughout the season.

The big quote from Cardinals beat writers was that it’s not even a competition between Chase Edmonds and James Conner for the primary back touches. It’s going to be Chase Edmonds’ backfield at the beginning of the season. There’s a chance that Conner is going to get some of the goal-line work, but it has become clear that the team is heading into the season with the idea that Chase Edmonds is going to be the lead running back.

Edmonds caught 53 passes in a secondary role behind Kenyan Drake last season. Now you wonder how many he could rack up in a backfield of his own. Can he get 70? Can he get 80? With Kingsbury’s air raid offense, the play they run is called a mesh play. The second option on that play is the check down to the running back, and that is basically the basis that every play in the Cardinals offense is going to be ran out of.

There is a really high potential for receptions there for Chase Edmonds this season. He would just have to get the goal-line carries. If he gets 10 touchdowns then you’re talking about a really good fantasy season for how late he is projected to be picked. At 63rd overall, consider keeping an eye on Chase Edmonds rather than the more popular name in James Conner.

