Early Fantasy Football Outlooks: Chris Carson

Chris Carson Fantasy Football Outlook

Chris Carson will be one of the running backs in that dead zone between picks 20 and 60 that may make or break a roster this season. He had 46 targets in 12 games last year, which is a solid improvement on his target ratios from earlier in his career.

Carlos Hyde also took a fair amount of work away from him last year when they were both in the lineup. There also was DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer playing a little bit, along with Rashaad Penny returning this year, but he’s already had a clean-up knee surgery.

The question is if Chris Carson goes from being a guy who played 65 percent of the offensive snaps for the Seahawks to a guy playing 80 percent and can receiving 60 passes? Can he also become the primary goal-line back?

There also may be a small discount for him in this year’s fantasy drafts purely because of his injury history. But in terms of this singular season, there really is not a great amount of running back depth. This may force you to leave him behind because there are tons of receivers you have to select instead of Chris Carson in that 20 to 60 area of your fantasy draft.

Target Wide Receivers at Carson’s ADP

You’ve got CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Allen Robinson, Terry McLaurin, and Michael Thomas. Those guys are all just gonna score so many more fantasy points on average than Chris Carson. There’s an argument to be made where he has a good season, but you just have to leave him with the receiver talent that is likely to still be on the draft board at that level of ADP.

