Early Fantasy Football Outlooks: Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb

Can Nick Chubb Get An Increased Workload?

The Cleveland Browns ran the ball down the throat of their opponents last season, averaging 30.4 carries per game which were good for fifth in the league. Last season, the workload was split nearly down the middle between running backs Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb getting 198 and 190 rushes, respectively. But, if you watched carefully in Cleveland last year, Chubb began to take off in that offense in the latter part of the season. It became important to head coach Kevin Stefanski to establish Chubb in each game and how good he was.

His impact was noticeable when he got touches, so he was being fed the ball every chance they could, especially to help quarterback Baker Mayfield run that play-action efficiently. More specifically, Mayfield’s competition percentage was 67.1 percent for 764 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions in rollouts, which typically follow a play-action. Chubb’s involvement not only directly benefits himself and the offense, but it indirectly benefits Mayfield’s production. Look for Chubb to continue getting an increased workload because of these reasons, which was the lone reason he struggled to crack the top tier of running backs in fantasy a season ago. Take Chubb right around his current average draft position of the late-first round if he’s available when you’re on the clock.

The Cleveland Browns are +155 to win the AFC North and currently sit at +1600 to win Super Bowl LVI, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.