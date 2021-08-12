Early Fantasy Football Outlooks: Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb
August 12Sportsgrid-StaffSportsGrid
Can Nick Chubb Get An Increased Workload?
The Cleveland Browns ran the ball down the throat of their opponents last season, averaging 30.4 carries per game which were good for fifth in the league. Last season, the workload was split nearly down the middle between running backs Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb getting 198 and 190 rushes, respectively. But, if you watched carefully in Cleveland last year, Chubb began to take off in that offense in the latter part of the season. It became important to head coach Kevin Stefanski to establish Chubb in each game and how good he was.
His impact was noticeable when he got touches, so he was being fed the ball every chance they could, especially to help quarterback Baker Mayfield run that play-action efficiently. More specifically, Mayfield’s competition percentage was 67.1 percent for 764 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions in rollouts, which typically follow a play-action. Chubb’s involvement not only directly benefits himself and the offense, but it indirectly benefits Mayfield’s production. Look for Chubb to continue getting an increased workload because of these reasons, which was the lone reason he struggled to crack the top tier of running backs in fantasy a season ago. Take Chubb right around his current average draft position of the late-first round if he’s available when you’re on the clock.
The Cleveland Browns are +155 to win the AFC North and currently sit at +1600 to win Super Bowl LVI, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.