Early Fantasy Football Outlooks: D’Andre Swift

D’Andre Swift Fantasy Football Outlook

An underrated part of being a productive running back in fantasy football is that you have to be on an offense that scores points and especially passes the ball in PPR leagues. We’ll see if the Detroit Lions can provide that atmosphere for running back D’Andre Swift after head coach Dan Campbell said he wants to turn him into Alvin Kamara by utilizing him in the passing game, including one-on-ones with linebackers in the slot.

A lot of the restrictions on Swift’s ceiling last year came from a surprisingly solid season from Adrian Peterson in that Detroit backfield. He has proven to be a strong pass-catcher in the offense with 46 receptions as a part-time back last season. There can be a case made for a path that Swift can take to a serious breakout season. The Lions may look at him and think, “You’re our best player, we are going to pass you the ball and we’re going to hand you the ball.”

The concern may come in the team just not being very good and due to what most would consider a downgrade at the quarterback position from Matthew Stafford to Jared Goff. It’s likely that to justify his ADP of 29th in PPR, Swift would need somewhere around 75% of the backfield work. And again, we talk about this a lot. You will be faced with tough late third-round decisions like having to consider Swift over receivers like CeeDee Lamb, Allen Robinson, or even AJ Brown, or Justin Jefferson with how shallow this year may be at running back.

