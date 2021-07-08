Early Fantasy Football Outlooks: Green Bay Packers Quarterbacks

If Aaron Rodgers Plays the Full Season

Aaron Rodgers threw for 48 touchdowns last season, and Jordan Love has shown nothing to this point to look like he was anything except a distraction for what we’re talking about right now. So under the assumption, Rodgers is back in Green Bay can he have 50 touchdowns and 4,000 yards? If Rodgers is there in training camp again and around for 17 games, his fantasy performance will be very similar to last season. Do I think he will have 51 touchdowns? No, I don’t think that he will have 51 touchdowns. I think that where he is being drafted in leagues is about where he should go.

Is Rodgers Overrated?

The defending MVP actually had the highest TD rate of his career last season as 9.1 of his passes went for touchdowns last year, compared that to 6.3% for his career. He had 4.6, 4.2, and 6.7 the three years before that. I think Rogers is more like those quarterbacks, you know, the 2016-2017 version compared to what he was last season. The market might be a little bit too high on Rodgers in general. Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson are better options even if Rodgers starts 17 games this year.