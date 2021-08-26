Early Fantasy Football Outlooks: James Robinson

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson was a pleasant surprise for plenty of fantasy owners last season after going undrafted in most leagues and producing an RB7 season out of nowhere. The drafting of Clemson running back Travis Etienne in the first round greatly diminished Robinson’s fantasy value as his workload looked like it would take a hit. With Etienne going down, Robinson has a shot at rivaling his touch count from last year, and his ADP has reflected such.

Etienne’s Injury & Robinson’s Production As Things Stand

A Lisfranc foot injury to Etienne on Monday Night Football against the Saints in Week 2 of the preseason will have him out for the entire season. With Etienne lost, Robinson will have a large part in the receiving shares from the backfield, although Carlos Hyde will get in the mix. Last year, Robinson had a rare snap count level since he was dominating snaps over Chris Thompson. Then Thompson got hurt, and it shot Robinson up into the 85% snap count range, which is unheard of.

It’s a new coaching staff, and they have some options at the position now with Hyde in that backfield, so it’s tough to see Robinson achieve the same output he had a season ago if his snap count is naturally going to diminish this season.

It could be another long season in Jacksonville as the FanDuel Sportsbook has the Jags at +330 to make the playoffs.