Early Fantasy Football Outlooks: Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon Fantasy Football Outlook

Following a foot injury that cut his 2020 season 11 weeks short, Joe Mixon looks to bounce back and be the bell-cow he was starting to become for the Bengals in previous seasons. His ADP is currently hovering around 20, which means he is getting drafted towards the back end of the second round in most leagues. He had 428 rushing yards and 21 receptions for 138 receiving yards and four touchdowns prior to his injury.

Last year, Mixon put together a monster game that got everyone excited with 25 carries, 151 rushing yards, and six receptions with 30 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. Yet, he has never caught more than 43 passes in a year. Cincinnati typically has a running back they bring in for passing downs, and it’s been Giovani Bernard, who is now a Buccaneer.

It’s tough to back a guy in fantasy when his team won’t give him touches in the passing game, especially in PPR, so think about leaving him and instead looking towards Antonio Gibson of the Washington Football Team or Clyde Edwards-Helaire of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Most of the time, when you are on the clock in that late second-round spot, you are going to have the choice between those three players. But, if his ADP continues to slip a bit and you see guys him falling towards the third round, he’d be hard to pass up there.

