Early Fantasy Football Outlooks: Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs was a massive workhorse last season but it’s hard to be certain of his playing time since the difference comes in that they are just not going to throw him the ball. He got 306 touches last year but only 33 of them came on receptions since they gave Jalen Richard and Devontae Booker touches instead of him in the passing game. With Jalen Richard still on the roster, they’re paying him $3.5 million a year. He will likely still be a part of that offense while they’re also paying Kenyan Drake $8 million a year.
If you want to take Josh Jacobs — that means you’re not taking Robert Woods — that means you’re not taking Tyler Lockett — that means you’re not taking Tee Higgins and all of those guys that are just going to be better week-to-week. Wide receivers are going to be harder to pick up on the waiver wire and it will be harder to identify good start-or-sits with wide receivers.
How many times have you pulled your hair out because you sat the wrong wide receiver? With his absence in the passing game a likely detriment to his PPR production this season, it may be best to stay away from Josh Jacobs this season.
