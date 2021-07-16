Early Fantasy Football Outlooks: Mike Davis

Mike Davis Fantasy Football Outlook

Following a successful fill-in season for Christian McCaffrey in Carolina last year, Mike Davis netted himself a contract with the Atlanta Falcons and enters the season as a viable draft option. The other running backs on the Falcons’ depth chart right now are Qadree Ollison, who is entering his fourth year in the NFL as an undrafted free agent. Javian Hawkins and Caleb Huntley will likely battle it out for second fiddle while Tony Brooks-James and Cordarrelle Patterson are listed as running backs but will primarily be used as special teams players.

Does Mike Davis really have any competition? It’s hard to say he does when you look at the players at that position on the roster. Davis isn’t this incredible talent, but he is entering an offense that likes to throw the football, and Matt Ryan doesn’t mind checking it down. He’ll play in a dome, and they get another dome game against the New Orleans Saints. Todd Gurley, who has struggled with knee issues recently, had 842 yards and nine touchdowns in the Atlanta offense. Consider taking Mike Davis at his current average draft position of 52nd in PPR. He’s likely going to have a high floor with not much other competition around him and is a safe pick.

