Eddie Rosario Placed on 10-Day IL

Rosario was removed from Monday’s game vs. the Rays after pulling up lame while running out a grounder in the second inning. He was later diagnosed with a right abdominal strain, and he has officially been placed on the 10-day IL. Rosario just returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing time with an abdominal injury, so it’s not surprising that the Indians have decided to shut him down for a bit. Daniel Johnson has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding roster move.
Rosario was acquired from the Twins during the offseason, and he’s had a slow start to his tenure with the Indians. He’s posted an 84 wRC+ through his first 78 games, which puts him on pace for a new career low. He’s also managed just seven homers after clubbing 13 in 57 games last season.
The Indians are in a bit of a tailspin at the moment, winning just one of their past 10 games. Still, their record sits at 42-20 for the season, which has them in the hunt for a Wild Card spot. They also sit 6.5 games behind the White Sox in the AL Central, but their odds to win the division have dropped to +700 on FanDuel Sportsbook.
