Edmond Sumner Suffers Torn Achilles

It always hurts when a player suffers a severe injury during the offseason. The Pacers announced that Sumner tore his Achilles during an offseason workout on Thursday, and he will be out indefinitely. The typical timeline for an Achilles tear is usually around a year, so his season is likely over before it even starts. That said, the Pacers have stated they will announce any updates.
The Pacers’ poor injury luck doesn’t just extend to Sumner. The team also announced recently that T.J. Warren is struggling to recover from a stress fracture in his foot, and he also remains out indefinitely. He was one of the stars of the bubble for the Pacers, but he was limited to just four games last season. With Sumner also out of the picture, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, and Jeremy Lamb should all see a boost in playing time on the wing.
The Pacers are coming off a disappointing season in 2020-21, but they’re currently listed at +3000 to win the Eastern Conference on FanDuel Sportsbook.
