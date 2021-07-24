Eduardo Rodriguez leaves game early for the Red Sox
July 23George KurtzSportsGrid
Eduardo Rodriguez had to leave the game early Friday for the Red Sox, Chris Cotillo of the Springfield Republican reports. Rodriguez had an easy first inning, retiring the side on just 11 pitches but struggled in the second inning, allowing a walk, single, and double, before motioning for the trainer. There was no apparent injury as Rodriguez was walking back towards the mound when calling for help and then crouching on the mound. Phillips Valdez was who just called up from Triple-A on Friday, was brought in to replace Rodriguez
The Red Sox are currently trailing the Yankees 1-0 in the third inning. This is the second game of a four-game set versus the Yankees. The Sox won a thriller in extra innings on Thursday. The Sox are -136 (+1.5) on the run line, +142 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 7.5, over (-115), and the under (-113). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.