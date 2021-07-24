Eduardo Rodriguez leaves game early for the Red Sox

Eduardo Rodriguez had to leave the game early Friday for the Red Sox, Chris Cotillo of the Springfield Republican reports. Rodriguez had an easy first inning, retiring the side on just 11 pitches but struggled in the second inning, allowing a walk, single, and double, before motioning for the trainer. There was no apparent injury as Rodriguez was walking back towards the mound when calling for help and then crouching on the mound. Phillips Valdez was who just called up from Triple-A on Friday, was brought in to replace Rodriguez

The Red Sox are currently trailing the Yankees 1-0 in the third inning. This is the second game of a four-game set versus the Yankees. The Sox won a thriller in extra innings on Thursday. The Sox are -136 (+1.5) on the run line, +142 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 7.5, over (-115), and the under (-113). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com