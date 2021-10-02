Elias Petterrsson and the Canucks agree on a contract extension
October 1George KurtzSportsGrid
The Canucks and Elias Pettersson have agreed on a three-year contract, ESPN.com reports. Pettersson was a restricted free agent. Pettersson was the fifth overall selection by the Canucks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and won the rookie of the year award in 2018-19. Pettersson only played in 26 games in the COVID-19 shortened season earlier this year. He had 10 goals and 11 assists in those games.
The Canucks were busy Friday as they also signed defenseman Quinn Hughes to a six-year contract that will average just under $8 million annually. Hughes finished second in the ROY voting in 2019-20. Hughes and Pettersson are expected to be cornerstone players for the Canucks.
The Canucks and Flames are currently scoreless in the first period of their preseason game Friday. The Canucks are -245 (+1.5) on the puck line, +145 on the money line, with an over/under of 5.5, over (+140), under (-170).
