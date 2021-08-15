Elieser Hernandez Starts for Marlins Against Cubs

Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports that Miami Marlins starting pitcher Elieser Hernandez will make his third start after a stint on the 60-day IL this season.

In what appears to be an injury-riddled season for Hernandez, he last pitched in a 5-3 no-decision to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Jun. 3, straining his quad after reaching home on an RBI single in the sixth inning and was carried off the field. In his first start of the season, a 12-7 Marlins win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Apr. 3, Hernandez also recorded a no-decision, after pitching 2.1 innings, before leaving due to a biceps strain.

Hernandez is priced at $6,800 on FanDuel.

The Marlins look to go for the series sweep against the Cubs after a 5-4 win Saturday night. Hernandez will face a Cubs team with the third-lowest batting average (.229) and the highest K rate in the majors (26%).

Miami is a -149 home Moneyline Favorite against the Cubs on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 7.5-run total.