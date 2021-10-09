Elijah Mitchell Expected to Play Sunday vs. Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will be returning to action against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after missing two weeks with a shoulder injury. Mitchell practiced all week with the 49ers and was taken off their injury report ahead of Sunday’s contest, Adam Schefter confirms.

Mitchell rushed for 146 yards on 36 carries through the first two weeks of the season, adding one touchdown and two receptions for 11 yards. Now that he’s healthy, Mitchell should move back to the top of the 49ers depth chart.

Trey Sermon has been the Niners feature back with Mitchell on the shelf. Sermon rushed for 89 yards on 19 carries last week against the Seattle Seahawks, bringing his season total up to 128 yards on 30 carries. Sermon’s usage will take a hit with Mitchell back in the lineup, but he may have earned a more even split of the workload after an impressive Week 4 performance.

San Fran is playing back-to-back divisional games, entering their Week 5 contest against the Cardinals as +5.5 underdogs. The total for the contest is set at 48, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.