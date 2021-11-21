Elijah Mitchell inactive for Week 11 against the Jaguars
November 21
Elijah Mitchell is inactive for the 49ers Week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mitchell is dealing with a broken finger and a rib injury. It’s not surprising that Mitchell is out, considering Coach Kyle Shanahan was non-committal about Mitchell’s status leading up to the game this week. In addition, Mitchell was unable to participate in practice this week, aside from some light running. This season, Mitchell leads the team with 560 rushing yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 80 yards per game. JaMycal Hasty is also inactive for Sunday’s game, so it looks like Jeff Wilson will be filling the void. The 49ers rank 18th in the NFL with 1,061 total rushing yards.
It looks like bettors are unfazed by the losses in the backfield for the 49ers, but that might have more to do with the mediocrity of the Jaguars than it does with San Francisco. Be sure to stay on top of Fanduel Sportsbook for all the latest odds.
