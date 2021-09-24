Elijah Mitchell is doubtful to play Sunday for the 49ers

The 49ers have listed Elijah Mitchell as doubtful for the game Sunday night versus the Packers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports. The 49ers have been devastated with injuries at the running back position since starter Raheem Mostert went down after Week 1 with a knee injury. Mitchell may be listed as doubtful, but he is not expected to play due to a shoulder injury.

The good news is that Trey Sermon has recovered from his concussion and is expected to start in the backfield for the 49ers. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has made quite the name for himself but seemingly turning average RBs into monster performers with his offensive schemes. We will see Sunday if Shanahan can once again work his magic with Sermon.

The 49ers have had their way with the Packers, whether in the playoffs or the regular season over the past few seasons, and they will look to send the Pack home with a loss once again Sunday evening. The 49ers are favored by three points in this contest, along with being -166 on the money line. The over/under for this game is 50.5, -110 either way. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.