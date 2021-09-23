Elijah Mitchell Misses Practice Thursday

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports reports San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell did not practice Thursday and is considered questionable for a Week 2 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Mitchell is dealing with a shoulder injury sustained in the 49ers’ 17-11 over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2. Mitchell rushed for 42 yards on 17 attempts leaving the game in the fourth quarter. He took over for the injured Raheem Mostert in Week 1, a 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions, rushing for 104 yards on 19 attempts, leading the 49ers with a 54% share of carries.

If Mitchell cannot play in Week 2, expect additional work for rookie running back Trey Sermon. Sermon, who is priced at $5,600 on FanDuel, was limited in practice Thursday because of a concussion sustained in Week 2. In the win, Sermon rushed for eight yards on one attempt.

In a Sunday Night Football matchup, the 49ers are a 3-point home favorite against the Packers on FanDuel Sportsbook with a 50.5-point total.