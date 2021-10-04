Elijah Moore Expected to Clear Concussion Protocol Soon

https://twitter.com/RichCimini/status/1445106770851082251

Moore suffered a concussion in Week 3, which caused him to miss practice all of last week. He also sat out Sunday’s win over the Titans, but head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that he believes Moore will clear the concussion protocol soon.

Corey Davis and Jamison Crowder picked up the slack vs. the Titans with Moore out of the lineup. They were targeted on 17 of Zach Wilson’s 34 passing attempts, and they combined for 11 catches, 172 yards, and two touchdowns. Keelan Cole also had a big day with three catches for 92 yards, including a critical third-down reception during the Jets’ game-winning overtime drive. The Jets have yet to play a game with Crowder and Moore both active, so it remains to be seen how the targets will shake out with the team at full strength. The Jets’ passing offense hasn’t provided much fantasy value to start the year, so it seems unlikely the team will be able to support multiple wide receivers.

The Jets are currently listed as 3.5-point road underdogs vs. the Falcons on FanDuel Sportsbook.