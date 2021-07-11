Eloy Jimenez Homers in First Rehab Game

Things are going about as well as they can for Eloy Jimenez as he continues to work his way back into game shape following pectoral surgery. Jimenez went deep in his first game at Winston-Salem, which is the Chicago White Sox High-A affiliate.
Jimenez ruptured his pectoral tendon in spring training when he tried to rob Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy of a home run. The left-fielder had surgery to repair the injury and was expected to miss five to six months.
The White Sox have been doing just fine without the hard-hitting Jimenez. They lead the AL Central by 8.0 games over the Cleveland Indians as they head into the unofficial halfway point of the season. Surely Jimenez’s presence will give the White Sox a boost as they chase their first AL Central crown since 2008.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the White Sox listed as heavy chalk to win the division at -1500 and the third-best odds to win it all in October at +850.
