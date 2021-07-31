Eloy Jimenez out of the starting lineup for the White Sox
July 31George KurtzSportsGrid
Eloy Jimenez is out of the starting lineup for the White Sox on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. This has been frustrating for Jimenez as he returned from the injured list to play two games but then promptly injured his groin, which has now cost him three starts. It is unknown when Jimenez will return to the starting lineup or if he will need another stint on the injured list. The White Sox have a nine-game lead in the American League Central and can afford to play it safe with Jimenez.
The White Sox are playing the Indians tonight and will have Dallas Keuchel on the mound. The Indians will counter with Triston Mckenzie. The Sox are +122 (-1.5) on the run line, -154 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-110), and the under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
