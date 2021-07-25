Eloy Jimenez Will be Activated From Injured List Monday
July 25Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Reinforcements are on the way for the Chicago White Sox. Tony La Russa confirmed that star left fielder Eloy Jimenez will be activated from the injured list on Monday. Jimenez tore his left pec muscle in spring training and has yet to appear in a major league game this season.
The White Sox will be Kansas City taking on the Royals tomorrow night, and it’s not clear whether Jimenez will start in the designated hitter role or if he’ll take over his usual left field spot. Andrew Vaughn has been the everyday left fielder with Jimenez on the sidelines, and his fantasy value is impacted by Jimenez returning. Jimenez has been rehabilitating since June and is batting .263 in 10 Triple-A games with one home run and two runs batted in. He’s a viable DFS option immediately upon return.
The White Sox are looking to avoid getting swept out of Milwaukee tonight. FanDuel Sportsbook has the South Siders priced as +134 underdogs. The total is set at 7.5, with the under juiced to -115.
