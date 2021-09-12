Emmanuel Sanders Expected to Play Against Steelers

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is expected to play, dealing with a lingering foot injury.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1436964044309549061

Sanders is listed as questionable and will go through pregame warmups, starting barring any setbacks.

A member of the New Orleans Saints last season, Sanders started 14 games, catching 61 passes for 726 yards and five touchdowns. He ranked third in target share, behind running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas, responsible for 18% of the Saints’ targets and averaging 8.85 yards per target.

Sanders is priced at $5,300 on FanDuel and looks to line up opposite Stefon Diggs, giving quarterback Josh Allen an additional weapon to move the ball downfield. If Sanders cannot play Sunday, expect an additional workload for Stefon Diggs as the primary receiver, with additional looks to Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis.

The Bills face a Pittsburgh defense that allowed 22.18 points to wide receivers last season.

Buffalo is a 6.5-point home favorite against the Steelers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a Week 1 matchup with a 48.5-point total.