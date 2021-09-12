Emmanuel Sanders Expected to Play Against Steelers

Sanders is listed as questionable and will go through pregame warmups, starting barring any setbacks.
A member of the New Orleans Saints last season, Sanders started 14 games, catching 61 passes for 726 yards and five touchdowns. He ranked third in target share, behind running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas, responsible for 18% of the Saints’ targets and averaging 8.85 yards per target.
Sanders is priced at $5,300 on FanDuel and looks to line up opposite Stefon Diggs, giving quarterback Josh Allen an additional weapon to move the ball downfield. If Sanders cannot play Sunday, expect an additional workload for Stefon Diggs as the primary receiver, with additional looks to Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis.
The Bills face a Pittsburgh defense that allowed 22.18 points to wide receivers last season.
Buffalo is a 6.5-point home favorite against the Steelers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a Week 1 matchup with a 48.5-point total.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.