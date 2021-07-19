Ender Inciarte Placed on IL

Inciarte hasn’t seen a ton of playing time for the Braves this season, but they will be without his services for the near future. He’s been placed on the IL for undisclosed reasons, so more information should hopefully be available shortly.
Inciarte is still a solid defensive centerfielder, but he has had a dreadful season at the dish. He’s posted a dreadful .592 OPS, and his 61 wRC+ is the second-lowest mark of his career. He also posted a 40 wRC+ over 46 games in 2020, so it appears that Inciarte’s days as a useful player might be in the past.
Unfortunately, the Braves don’t have a ton of other options in the outfield. Guillermo Heredia has operated as the team’s primary centerfield this season, but he’s recorded just four hits over his last 33 at-bats. That said, two of those hits did come in Sunday’s contest vs. the Rays, so perhaps he’s on the verge of breaking out of his slump.
Overall, it’s been a rough season for the Braves, who entered the year with legit title aspirations. They’re still just 4.0 games behind the Mets in the NL East standings, but their World Series odds have dipped to +4600 on FanDuel Sportsbook.
