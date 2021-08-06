Ender Inciarte Signs Minor League Deal with Reds

The Cincinnati Reds announced the team signed outfielder Ender Inciarte to a minor league deal.

https://twitter.com/Reds/status/1423414786184957954

Playing six seasons with the Atlanta Braves, the team designated him for assignment on July 24. He will report to the Reds’ Triple-A Affiliate Louisville.

The #Braves reinstated OF Ender Inciarte from IL and designated him for assignment. — Gabe Burns (@GabeBurnsAJC) July 24, 2021

Inciarte appeared in 52 games this season, slashing .215/.276/.316 with two home runs. He last started in a 5-4 Braves win on July 10, going 0-for-1, before being placed on the COVID-19 injured list on July 19. He saw most of his playing time at center field with Atlanta.

Inciarte joins a crowded Reds outfield featuring Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker, Tyler Naquin and Aristides Aquino and will likely split time with Nick Senzel, who is likely to return before the end of the regular season.

With a 51-57 record, the Reds are second in the National League Central, 7.5-game behind the Milwaukee Brewers. The team ranks sixth in batting average, hitting .252 with the third-highest OBP at .333 with a 23% strikeout rate.

Cincinnati is currently +9500 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.