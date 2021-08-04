Enes Kanter Agrees to One-Year Deal With Celtics

The Celtics have had an odd offseason. It started with Danny Ainge stepping down as the team’s general manager and Brad Stevens transitioning from coach to the front office. Then they traded Kemba Walker and the No. 16 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft for Al Horford. They also acquired Josh Richardson from the Dallas Mavericks thanks to their trade exception.
That said, they have been quiet during free agency. Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports that the team is looking to maintain their cap space should a superstar become available, so they are looking to sign players to cheap, short-term contracts instead. It’s why they passed on re-signing Evan Fournier and traded Tristan Thompson for Kris Dunn and Bruno Fernando.
Kanter is someone who fits the cheap, short-term deal narrative, and The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports the two sides have agreed to a one-year contract. Kanter spent time with the Celtics in 2019-20, and he’ll give the team some depth behind starting center Robert Williams.
