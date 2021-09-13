Eric Fisher Expected to Make Colts Debut in Week 2
September 13Grant WhiteSportsGrid
One of the Indianapolis Colts’ prized offseason acquisitions is poised to make his debut with the team in Week 2. Zak Keefer tweeted, “there’s a good chance” Eric Fisher can start for the Colts against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Fisher joined the Colts on a one-year $8.38 million deal this offseason after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs following the 2020 season. The two-time Pro Bowler started 15 games for the Chiefs last season but tore his Achilles tendon in the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.
Julien Davenport started in place of Fisher in the Colts’ Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Carson Wentz was sacked three times in that contest, and the offensive line helped the Colts gain 113 rushing yards. Davenport will continue to start until Fisher is cleared for game action.
The Colts are home underdogs yet again in Week 2, entering the contest +4 on the spread and +168 on the moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook.
