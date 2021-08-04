Eric Lauer Tests Positive for COVID-19

https://twitter.com/AdamMcCalvy/status/1422954212653158401

COVID-19 cases are up across the country, and the professional sports leagues are no exception. A host of NFL players have been shut down during training camp, and the MLB has had their fair share of cases as well.

The Brewers are one team that has been hit particularly hard. Lauer became the fifth member of the team to test positive since July 26, and he will be placed on the COVID IL.

Lauer has had an excellent season for the Brewers. He’s spent time in the starting rotation and the bullpen, and he’s pitched to a 3.50 ERA over 69 1/3 innings. He’s actually been more effective as a starter, posting a 3.30 ERA in 11 outings.

The Brewers' pitching staff is a big reason why the team has emerged as legitimate threats to win the World Series. They have one of the best starting trios in all of baseball in Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, and Freddy Peralta.