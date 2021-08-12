Erick Fedde Will Start Game 2 vs. Mets

The Mets and Nationals are playing a doubleheader on Thursday, and Game 2 is expected to get underway at around 3:15 p.m. ET. It was unknown who would start for the Nationals in this contest, but Fedde will ultimately draw that designation.
Fedde has made 18 starts for the Nationals this season, and he’s been subpar. He’s pitched to a 5.15 ERA, but there are some positives to take away. He’s racked up 8.14 strikeouts per nine innings, and while that’s not a great number, and represents a massive increase from his mark over the past two seasons. Overall, his 4.17 FIP is significantly better than his traditional ERA.
This game doesn’t mean much for the Nationals, who traded away every player of merit besides Juan Soto before the deadline. However, it’s vital for the Mets. They’ve won the first two games of this series, which has moved them to just 0.5 games behind the Phillies and Braves in the NL East standings. The Mets remaining schedule is significantly tougher than the Braves’ and Phillies’, so they need to rack up wins against teams like the Nationals. FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists the Mets at +185 to win the division.
