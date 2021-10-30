Erik Karlsson has been placed in the COVID-19 protocols by the Sharks
October 30George KurtzSportsGrid
Erik Karlsson has entered the COVID-19 protocol for the Sharks, the Sharks official website reports. Karlsson is one of seven players that are in the protocol for the Sharks, and that doesn’t include coach Bob Boughner who is also in the protocol. The Sharks haven’t announced who else is in the protocol, nor have they announced whether those players and coach have tested positive or if they are just a close contact with someone who has. What they have announced is that Karlsson and the other players have started contact tracing and confirmation testing.
As of now, the game between the Sharks and Jets is still scheduled to be played. It was moved back 30 mins from a 7p EST start to 7:30 EST. The Jets also had a COVID-19 scare earlier this week that saw them lose Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele. Wheeler will play in this game, but Scheifele will not.
The Sharks are -330 (+1.5) on the puck line, -104 on the money line, with an over/under of 5.5, over (-132), under (+104). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
