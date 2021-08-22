Eugenio Suarez out of Cincinnati Reds Lineup Sunday

Suarez appears to be a scheduled day off, who last played in a 7-4 win over the Marlins Saturday, going 0-for-3. A regular fixture in the Reds’ lineup, Suarez has played 115 games this season, slashing .171/.257/.371 with 23 home runs. He has split time between third base and shortstop.
Mike Moustakas will take over third base duties Sunday, batting sixth. Priced at $2,300 on FanDuel, Moustakas has played 40 games this season, hampered by injury, hitting .203, with a .308 OBP and four home runs.
Cincinnati currently holds on to the second Wild Card spot in the National League and will go for the sweep against the Miami Marlins. They will face Sandy Alcantara, who makes his 26th start of the season. With a 7-11 record, Alcantara has a 3.39 ERA, 21% K rate and a 1.14 WHIP.
The Reds are a -144 home Moneyline Favorite against the Marlins on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with an 8.5 run total.
