Eugenio Suarez Out of Reds Lineup Sunday

The Cincinnati Reds announce third baseman Eugenio Suarez will sit out of Sunday’s series finale against their National League Central rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals.

https://twitter.com/Reds/status/1419288430421417984

Suarez will have the day off as the Reds go for the series sweep. He last played in a 5-3 win over the Cardinals Saturday, going 0-for-3 with a walk. An everyday fixture in the Reds’ lineup, Suarez has appeared in 94 games this season, slashing .172/.257/.361 with 18 home runs.

Mike Freeman will take over third base duties for Suarez Sunday, batting eighth. Freeman, priced at $2,000 on FanDuel, has appeared in 30 games this season for the Reds, his first with the team. He is hitting .200 with a .286 OBP, last starting in a July 21, 7-0 loss to the New York Mets, playing first base.

The Reds will face Johan Oviedo, who will make his 13th start of the season. Posting an 0-5 record, Oviedo has a 4.81 ERA, with a 17% K rate and a 1.50 WHIP. Cincinnati is a -168 home Moneyline favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 10-run total.