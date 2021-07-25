Eugenio Suarez Out of Reds Lineup Sunday

Suarez will have the day off as the Reds go for the series sweep. He last played in a 5-3 win over the Cardinals Saturday, going 0-for-3 with a walk. An everyday fixture in the Reds’ lineup, Suarez has appeared in 94 games this season, slashing .172/.257/.361 with 18 home runs.
Mike Freeman will take over third base duties for Suarez Sunday, batting eighth. Freeman, priced at $2,000 on FanDuel, has appeared in 30 games this season for the Reds, his first with the team. He is hitting .200 with a .286 OBP, last starting in a July 21, 7-0 loss to the New York Mets, playing first base.
The Reds will face Johan Oviedo, who will make his 13th start of the season. Posting an 0-5 record, Oviedo has a 4.81 ERA, with a 17% K rate and a 1.50 WHIP. Cincinnati is a -168 home Moneyline favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 10-run total.
