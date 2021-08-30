Evan Engram, Darius Slayton Suffer Injuries in Giants Preseason Finale

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Darius Slayton were forced to leave their final preseason game against the New England Patriots early on Sunday. Engram went down with a calf injury, while an ankle or foot injury prevented Slayton from returning to action.

According to Ralph Vacchiano, both players will be re-evaluated by medical personnel tomorrow, but both were optimistic about their injuries.

https://twitter.com/RVacchianoSNY/status/1432155294809960454

Engram caught three of his four targets for 22 yards on Sunday, with his lone incompletion coming on an interception when Daniel Jones underthrew him in the end zone. Slayton had one catch on two targets for six yards. The Giants went on to lose 22-20.

Kaden Smith will see increased usage at tight end, and Kadarius Toney could get a few extra looks in the receiver spot if Engram and Slayton are expected to miss time with their injuries.

The Giants’ regular season opens on September 12 against the Denver Broncos. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Giants priced as +1.5 underdogs with a total set at 42.5.