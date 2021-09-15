Evan Engram Ruled Out for Thursday Night Football

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1438180658258534409

Engram missed the Giants’ opening matchup vs. the Broncos due to a calf injury, and he has been ruled out for Thursday’s matchup vs. the Washington Football Team. Head coach Joe Judge told reporters that Engram is “making a lot of jumps in terms of how he’s working,” but he will ultimately miss his second straight game.

With Engram out, Kyle Rudolph will serve as the Giants’ starting tight end. He was pedestrian in his first game, finishing with two catches for eight yards, but he did run 27 pass routes and saw five targets. That makes him a solid desperation play for those in need of a tight end and gives him some appeal in the FanDuel single-game format.

Sterling Shepard served as the Giants’ top pass-catcher last week. He led the team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards, and he scored their only receiving touchdown as well.

The Giants will head to Washington for Thursday Night Football, and they’re currently listed as three-point home favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.